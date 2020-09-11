2022 Recruit Malik Agbo Updates Recruitment, Message from LSU Football on Sept. 1

Malik Agbo is one of the premier offensive tackles in the 2022 class and has a strong, growing relationship with the LSU staff. At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, Agbo just turned 16 in early July so it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why teams are excited about his potential.

The Tigers were one of the many teams who reached out to Agbo on Sept. 1, the first day that college programs were allowed to contact prospects in the 2022 class. Offensive line coach James Cregg reached out to Agbo and the program sent some edits to him as well.