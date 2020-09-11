SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

2022 Recruit Malik Agbo Updates Recruitment, Message from LSU Football on Sept. 1

Glen West

Malik Agbo is one of the premier offensive tackles in the 2022 class and has a strong, growing relationship with the LSU staff. At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, Agbo just turned 16 in early July so it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why teams are excited about his potential. 

The Tigers were one of the many teams who reached out to Agbo on Sept. 1, the first day that college programs were allowed to contact prospects in the 2022 class. Offensive line coach James Cregg reached out to Agbo and the program sent some edits to him as well.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The Tiger Den

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Score First NFL Touchdown

Glen West

by

BigDad1

No Tailgate?

Wmaste1

Joe Burrow named Bengals captain

https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals/news/joe-burrow-named-captain

James Rapien

by

Glen West

LSU Stadium to have 25% Capacity

Wmaste1

LSU has room to improve No. 5 class ranking

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/siaa-team-recruiting-rankings-programs-poised-to-climb-list-alabama-lsu-oklahoma-georgia

John Garcia Jr.

by

Glen West

Why LSU 2021 Class is Poised to Move up SI Team Rankings

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/siaa-team-recruiting-rankings-programs-poised-to-climb-list-alabama-lsu-oklahoma-georgia

Glen West

On Thursday night, the lights will shine on Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs/gm-report/advice-prepares-clyde-edwards-helaire-for-national-spotlight-against-texans

Joe Andrews

Watch: LSU Gets After it in Physical Tuesday Practice

Glen West

2-Deep Depth Chart Released

Steven Miller

Check out the SI All-American 2021 Team Rankings

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/si-all-american-top-25-football-recruiting-class-rankings-revealed-ohio-state-alabama-clemson

Glen West