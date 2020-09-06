LSU Football 2021 Commit Raesjon Davis Says This Weekend's Recruiting Visit all About "Comfortability"

Baton Rouge has become the epicenter of the recruiting world this weekend as 14 highly touted prospects have assembled to check out LSU's campus together. Seven players have committed to the Tigers while the other seven remain uncommitted but are considering the purple and gold.

With the recruiting world still in an official dead period, nobody from the LSU program can have any kind of communication with the players while they're on the visit. As a result, some of the committed players are taking it upon themselves to try and leave as big an impact over the next 48 hours.