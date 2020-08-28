2021 Recruit Tysheem Johnson Updates LSU Football Recruitment With Impending Commitment
Glen West
Tysheem Johnson is now just days away from making the biggest decision of his young life. The 2021 defensive back is set to commit on Sept. 30, his birthday, a moment he's been looking forward to for weeks so that he can finally get the recruitment process over with.
Because the state of Pennsylvania cancelled the fall season, Johnson is expecting to commit and then enroll in January with the program he chooses.