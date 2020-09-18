SI.com
LSUCountry
LSU Football 2021 Linebacker Target Xavian Sorey Hoping to Visit Baton Rouge This Fall

Glen West

Xavian Sorey is one of the top uncommitted linebacker prospects in the country and is off to a great start to his senior season at IMG Academy. A school full of LSU commits and future targets, Sorey is taking the next few months to talk with family about his upcoming decision with one caveat. 

LSU, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn are in Sorey's top-five and said all are still in the mix for his services. Sorey maintains that he's waiting until signing day before making a commitment.

