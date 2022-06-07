LSU Set to Introduce 'LSU GOLD' a Subscription Service With Behind-The-Scenes Access of Tigers Athletics

LSU is set to launch a subscription-based streaming service called “LSU Gold” that will feature "behind-the-scenes documentary series, in-depth interviews, premium podcasts, and more," the university announced Monday.

The service will also include a series that follows head coach Brian Kelly in his first year at the helm of LSU football, providing never before seen action.

Priced at $8.99 a month, the university looks to give Tiger fans a closer look at what it truly means to be a member of the LSU community.

“Through the launch of our subscription content network, LSU GOLD, and the convergence of our creative talents in South Stadium Productions, LSU Athletics is taking the next step to ensure we continue to lead the nation in innovative, engaging storytelling,” said Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “We are excited to offer our fans a subscription service to connect them closer to the teams they love, and we are confident the team we are assembling and the infrastructure we are building will help us further engage the most passionate fans in the country and take the already-iconic LSU brand to new heights.”

After the incredible 2019 National Championship run by the Tigers, the LSU creative team gained national notoriety with their hype tapes, game day pieces and more, but now the team will look to take it to the next level.

The Tigers join a number of other schools that have introduced such a platform, including Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Nebraska. Oklahoma State’s streaming service is priced the same as LSU’s.

Emily Dixon, the Tigers Chief of Creative Content, harped on what this means for LSU and how they can continue to break barriers with their content.

“The LSU creative team has been at the forefront of the college landscape for years, and the content coming to LSU GOLD will take fans behind the scenes in a way that has never been done before,” said Dixon, who will oversee the day-to-day production of GOLD. “With unprecedented access to every team on campus, GOLD is the perfect platform to tell the stories of our talented student-athletes and accomplished staff.”

Providing unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers year-round, LSU Gold is set to transform the way fans look at this program with incredible coverage premiering August 1st.