LSU Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Suspended for Positive Marijuana Test, Will Miss 100-Meter Race at Olympics

Just two weeks ago, former LSU track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson achieved the goal of a lifetime. Richardson, who set the collegiate record in the 100-meter dash as a freshman in 2019 at LSU with a 10.75 time, had her eyes set on Tokyo and the 2021 Olympics.

On June 19, Richardson saw her dreams become reality, qualifying for the Olympics by winning the U.S. qualifying trials in Oregon with a 10.87 score and was set to be one of the bright stars for the United States this summer.

However, a positive drug test for marijuana will keep the star track athlete from competing in the 100-meter race as Richardson has been suspended for a month and wiped away her performance at the U.S. trials two weeks ago. Richardson accepted the one month suspension on June 28, making it still possible for her to compete in the 4x100 relay if the U.S. names her to the team.

In an exclusive interview with the Today Show, Richardson took full responsibility for her actions and accepted the harsh penalty that will keep her from fulfilling a lifelong goal.

"I want to take responsibility for my actions," Richardson told NBC on Friday. "I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and am allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. I'm not making an excuse. I'm not looking for any empathy in my case."

Just hours before the Olympic trials began, Richardson had learned that her biological mother had passed away, leading to the decision she made to smoke marijuana in Oregon, where it is legal but not in the sport of track and field. Now Richardson will focus on herself for the next few weeks as she processes all that has happened with the hopes of potentially being invited to participate in the 4x100 relay later in the games.

"Right now, I'm just putting all of time and energy into dealing with what I need to do with myself," Richardson said. "If I'm allowed to receive that blessing, then I'm grateful for it. But if not, right now, I'm really just focused on myself."