ACC/Big Ten Matchups Revealed

Maryland will only have a handful of non-conference games over the course of the 2020-21 regular season but on Thursday evening, Jon Rothstein reported the expected ACC/Big Ten matchups as Maryland will travel to Clemson.

The Tigers underwent an offseason overhaul after losing Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Tevin Mack and Paul Grinde from last year while center Trey Jemison transferred out of the program to UAB. Meanwhile, the Terps received good news this week when Boston College transfer Jarius Hamilton received clearance from the NCAA to be immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.

"I am so appreciative of the NCAA and Maryland for their efforts in granting me this opportunity," Hamilton said. "I am proud to be a Maryland Terrapin and am looking forward to finishing my career with my teammates in College Park."

"Nothing made me happier than to deliver this news to Jairus and our team at practice today," said head coach . "Jairus remained positive throughout the entire process and we are thrilled for him. and our entire administration made Jairus a high priority from the outset and and our compliance office were extremely diligent in their work throughout. I cannot say enough about their support, as well as the support of Jairus' family for seeing this through. And finally, I am appreciative of the NCAA for its help and understanding over the duration of the waiver process."

Full list of the ACC/Big Ten matchups below: