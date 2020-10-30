How to Watch: Minnesota at Maryland

Minnesota (0-1) at Maryland (0-1)

When: Friday, October 30, 7:30 PM

Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Watch: ESPN - Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Quint Kessenich

Listen: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980 AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, CJ Brown, LaMont Jordan

Maryland will kick off their home opener on Friday for the 2020 homecoming game when the Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to College Park. Both teams are seeking their first wins of their respective 2020 campaigns after Minnesota was stomped by Michigan a week ago, meanwhile the Terps were run out of Evanston following a 43-3 thrashing.

Maryland finished the game with four unforced turnovers as head coach Mike Locksley looks to reverse course.

"It's more about executing the things the way he's coached to, we call it not abandoning his training," Locksley said on Wednesday. "I thought we started the game out really well in the opening drive and was executing the system the way it should be but obviously made a poor decision on the first interception and I think from there, he abandoned some of the training which is a natural reaction of a first-time starter. What we've tried to train all of our guys to do is you play that play and you move on to the next."

Maryland took down the Golden Gophers handily the last time the two matched up in College Park as the Matt Canada-led Terps walked away with a 42-13 victory. The Terps fell to Minnesota 52-10 last season as the Gophers ascended the national ranks.