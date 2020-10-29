SI.com
Terps Looking to Move Forward Against Minnesota

AllTerrapins Staff

Maryland will look to put the abysmal blowout loss in the rear view mirror as the Terps kick off their home opener this weekend when the Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to College Park. Both teams are searching for their first win on the season but for Maryland, the change starts at the quarterback position. 

Sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was cemented as the team's starting quarterback in the Week Two depth chart as head coach Mike Locksley said there's "no question" Taulia is the guy. But after posting three turnovers in his first outing, Maryland will need him to improve his play.

"It's more about executing the things the way he's coached to, we call it not abandoning his training," Locksley said on Wednesday. "I thought we started the game out really well in the opening drive and was executing the system the way it should be but obviously made a poor decision on the first interception and I think from there, he abandoned some of the training which is a natural reaction of a first-time starter. What we've tried to train all of our guys to do is you play that play and you move on to the next."

Friday's contest marks the first time Maryland has kicked off their home slate for their homecoming game but COVID-19 protocols hinder Terp fans from trickling into Maryland Stadium, but Locksley and the team aren't focused on it.

"Our focus can't be on external things, it has to start within ourselves and anytime the scoreboard lights come on, it's about competing and playing to a standard. We've got to bring our own juice and energy."

