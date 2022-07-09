Miami Hurricanes’ Yohandy Morales Will Represent USA Baseball

Each summer, roughly 50 of the NCAA’s best non-draft eligible baseball players are invited to the USA Baseball College National team training camp. The training camp includes a five-game series between the prospects to showcase their talents, after which 26 players are selected to the final roster of the USA College National Team.

This summer’s edition featured one of Miami’s own, as Hurricanes infielder Yohandy Morales was one of the 50 participants in the training camp that concluded on the Fourth of July.

Morales had a solid showing at the training camp, notching three hits and an RBI in five games for the Stripes team. His plate discipline was evident as well, as he drew four walks, the second most of any player in attendance. The 6’4” 210-pound Morales even showed some wheels, beating out a relay to first that should have been a sure double play.

For all of his performances leading up to and during the tryouts, Morales has been named to the final USA National Team roster. He’s been ascending to this level while being a Hurricane.

After being named a Freshman All-American in 2021 for the Canes, Morales bettered himself in 2022, improving his batting average to .329 and hammering 18 home runs, both significant improvements from his freshman campaign.

The third baseman was a third team All-American for Baseball News this year and has already started pooping up in 2023 MLB Mock Drafts.

Combining his solid performance at the training camp with his impressive 2022 stats, Morales deserved to be on the USA National Team’s final roster. As impressive as his stats are, they may actually undersell his physical talents as the Miami native is looked upon as one of the 2023 draft prospects with the most upside.

