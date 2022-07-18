Major League Baseball Draft: 3 Hurricanes Selected

Being drafted into Major League Baseball is quite an accomplishment. So far in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, three different Miami Hurricanes have earned that distinction.

They are now a part of a long list of former Miami baseball players that have been drafted. 301 Miami players were selected prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Make that 304 now.

LHP - Carson Palmquist

Selected with the 88th pick in the third round by the Colorado Rockies, Palmquist is a 6’3”, 185-pound southpaw that can mow down opposing batters. He was only in Coral Gables for two seasons, but that’s all this talented performer needed.

Palmquist was named First Team All-American by PERFECT GAME All-America and NCBWA, as well as Baseball America Second Team.

This past season, Palmquist had a 9-4 record and 2.89 earned run average. Most impressive, in just 84 innings pitched, Palmquist registered 118 strikeouts. That’s top-notch.

RHP - Alex McFarlane

Taken in the fourth round with pick No. 167, McFarlane went to the Philadelphia Phillies. This past season for the Hurricanes, McFarland went 3-2 with a 4.00 earned run average. He struck out 68 batters in 45 innings, for an impressive 1.51 strikeouts per inning pitched, or 13.6 per nine innings.

At 6’4” and 215 pounds, McFarlane is an imposing pitcher. He could end up being in the bullpen or come out in the first inning as a professional.

C - Maxwell Romero, Jr.

The third Hurricane to be selected already would be Romero, going to the Washington Nationals in the ninth round with pick No. 261.

The backstop for the Miami program, he is a power hitter. That’s a welcomed commodity at the Major League Baseball level, as most catchers are more of a liability at the plate.

Romero hit 12 bombs this past season, and also had 54 runs batted in. He also batted .272 with an OPS of .885.

