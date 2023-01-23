Canes Baseball Inside the Baseball America Preseason Top 10

Baseball America has the Miami Hurricanes ranked eighth in the preseason top 10. The Canes are the second-highest ACC team with Louisville sitting at No. 5. Miami went 40-20 last season with a 20-10 record in regionals.

Expectations are high in Coral Gables and Miami's baseball rankings across many notable sites reinforce that. Three prominent baseball sites, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball and Baseball America all have Miami ranked inside the top 10.

Miami has a bounty of returning talent from the likes of infielders CJ Kayfus and Yohandy Morales, both of whom, batted over .325 last season. Outfielders Edgardo Villegas, Lorenzo Carrier and Jacoby Long return and figure to be top contributors in the Canes lineup.

While the preseason ranking is impressive, the Canes have struggled to go out in the postseason and show the nation that they are indeed a top-10 team in recent years. Hopes are high and the but the patience is low as this year shapes up to be another strong one by the Hurricanes.

However, will they make it to the World Series finale? That will be the question Miami fans will ask themselves series after series until they get to NCAA tournament season.

