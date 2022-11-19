ACC Games to Watch: Week 12

With just two weeks left in the regular season, things have reached a boiling point in the ACC. Not many predicted the current state of things in that conference, but its been an exciting season, to say the least. Some teams are struggling, but some have surprised and are in position to make a run at the title.

This weekend's slate of games is nothing short of pivotal in the conference picture. The results from Week 12 could catapult a team to the conference title, or deflate their balloon at the last moment. The Hurricanes may not be a playoff contender, but that doesn't mean they don't have something to play for.

Check out Miami's matchup and the ACC's other must watch Week 12 games below.

Miami at No. 9 Clemson

Clemson may be in the top ten, but they haven't been the conference juggernaut we've become accustomed to. The Tigers are 9-1, but got walloped by an 'OK' Notre Dame team a couple weeks ago and showed some real weaknesses. The Hurricanes are going to have their work cut out for them, but it's not going to be an unwinnable game.

Miami looked like a different team last week against Georgia Tech. Under freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown, the Hurricanes put up 35 points in their best offensive performance against real competition all year. The defense, though, looked even better, holding Tech to just two scores and forcing multiple turnovers. Safety Kam Kinchens, who's quickly become one of the premier DBs in the country, led the way with three interceptions, including one hat he returned for a 99-yard touchdown.

Will the Hurricanes have enough gas in the tank to make this a game?

No. 24 NC State at Louisville

NC State started this year in the top 25 and it looks like the Wolfpack will finish up there, as well. To do that, though, they'll have to get through Louisville on the road, which may be tougher than they think. The Cardinals, on the other hand, are playing for pride (and to impress their recruits).

At 6-4, Louisville will finish the season bowl eligible, but a win over a ranked team toward the end would be a big boost heading into the offseason. The Crds fell short last week against Clemson, but had won four straight prior to that. The Wolfpack needs to be on upset alert as they head to Louisville, Ky.

Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina

Looking at North Carolina's season has to hurt a bit for Miami fans. The Tar Heels are a top-15 team on the cusp of a conference title game berth, and that's a spot most had predicted the Hurricanes to be in. Even in their worst midseason form, the Canes were only a few points away from beating North Carolina and changing the trajectory of their entire season.

North Carolina's in the driver's seat now, though, and the Tar Heels need to build all the momentum they can heading into their title matchup with Clemson in a couple weeks. Look for UNC quarterback Drake Maye to come out firing and for this high octant North Carolina offense to light up the scoreboard against the Yellow Jackets.

