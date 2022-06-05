Former Miami Great Alonza Highsmith Joins Miami Staff

College football is a business, whether we like it or not. It’s been that way for a long time now, but never have the NCAA’s financial waters been more difficult to navigate than in today’s NIL era. To be a successful program in the current climate, each program’s staff has to be just as versed in business as they are in football. And few people know more about either, than former Hurricane legend Alonzo Highsmith.

Alonzo Highsmith helped to create the Miami Hurricanes' 19080s dynasty. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Highsmith became the latest former Hurricane great to rejoin the Miami football program when he accepted the role of General Manager of Football Operations last month. Highsmith has spent the last two decades in various NFL front offices including the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

He comes to the Hurricanes after leaving his most recent role of Scouting and personnel executive with the Seattle Seahawks. Now that he’s back at Miami, his role will be to evaluate personnel, manage scouting, and operate in compliance with NIL regulations to ensure that the Hurricanes are operating at a professional level.

"It is an honor to come back to the University of Miami and I am very humbled," Highsmith, also a Miami (Fla.) Columbus graduate, expressed through a statement via the school. The bruising ball carrier amassed 2,935 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns as a Hurricane and won a National Championship with “The U” back in 1983.

"The opportunity to work with Mario Cristobal and (Athletic Director) Dan Radakovich, as well as my passion and love for the city of Miami is what brought me back. I could not pass up this opportunity and this challenge."

A challenge is certainly what lies in store for Highsmith, who was the third overall NFL Draft Pick in 1987, and the rest of the Hurricanes staff. The Hurricanes haven’t been in national championship contention since 2002. He joins fellow ex-Hurricane Ed Reed, who serves as Chief of Staff for the Canes, as well as former Miami Dolphin Jason Taylor, who’s a Defensive Analyst with the squad.

For Miami to become again, it certainly helps to have well respected former greats on the staff. Adding Highsmith to Reed and Taylor certainly accomplishes that task.