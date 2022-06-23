Antonio Tripp Recruiting for Canes

With the hiring of top-notch recruiter and Head Coach Mario Cristobal, Miami is becoming as enticing a destination as any for the nation’s top gridiron talent. Recently, the Canes have been getting a little extra help from the outside (No, not billionaire donor and LifeWallet founder John Ruiz).

Miami’s newest recruiter is none other than Antonio Tripp, one of the top offensive line prospects in the country. Tripp hails from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh. At 6’3” 300-pounds, he’s already a player with FBS size in the middle and has the skills to match his frame.

While Tripp won’t be able to help the Canes until the fall of 2023, he’s doing everything he can now to make sure “The U” is loaded by the time he arrives in Coral Gables. The following tweet regarding Jaden Rashada is a prime example:

Overall, Tripp’s Twitter timeline and one will see a lengthy thread of tweets encouraging prospective recruits to pick Miami, firing up Hurricane nation, and boasting about all the Miami campus and the surrounding area have to offer. He’s reaching out to guys like Reid Mikeska, which is now a member of the 2023 Hurricanes' recruiting class.

Tripp’s all-in attitude is a good sign for Miami fans. It’s that kind of ride or die mentality that the Hurricanes new regime is trying to instill in its first season. The four-star lineman is the prototype for incoming Hurricanes in this new era.

