Miami Hurricanes Turn Things Around Against Virginia Tech Hokies?

Despite a loss to North Carolina, Miami showed major signs of improvement that should assure this fan base there's still promise this season. With a matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies, the Hurricanes will aim to put an end to a three game skid that has fans questioning what's going on.

Looking at this Virginia Tech team, the first thing to note is that this isn't a team that's doing well on either side of the football. So far this season, they've been allowing 26 points per game and only putting up 20 points per game.

Offensively, one of the main reasons for those struggles stemmed from their passing game. Marshall transfer Grant Wells hasn't had a great start to the season at quarterback. He is currently under 60% on his completion percentage and has more interceptions than touchdowns.

Kaleb Smith has been the one bright spot to this offense however, with 402 receiving yards and two scores through six games. The run game also hasn't been great, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry.

On the other hand, this Hokies defense has one particularly talented player to give the Hurricanes problems if they allow him to do so. Miami will need to focus on neutralizing Dax Hollifield, the senior linebacker who impacts plays all over the field.

He is No. 61 in the nation with 47 total tackles, plus four tackles for loss, a sack, three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

Outside of Hollifield, this defense doesn't have many notable figures. They've only forced five turnovers so far this season, while Miami has forced nine. However, their pass defense must receive some respect, as they've held opponents to an average of 202.8 yards per contest.

When it comes to how Miami can win this game, it's as simple as playing like they did last Saturday. The offense made some adjustments that allowed for Tyler Van Dyke to unleash his right arm with a 496-yard performance. Also after seeing what Israel Abanikanda did to the Hokies on the ground last week, Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will likely look to take advantage of the holes Pitt was able to.

In a rather must win game for Miami, it's crucial they secure this ACC victory as this might be the easiest game remaining on the schedule. Allowing big plays continues to be a problem for the Canes, but this Hokies offense has far less pop than the Tar Heels did.

If Miami can improve to 3-3 when they return back to Hard Rock for a matchup with the Blue Devils on Oct. 22, it will position itself to rebound down the stretch.

