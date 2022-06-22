Detailing Miami’s Topps Trading Card Company Deal

The Miami Hurricanes recently announced that they have been selected by Topps and Fanatics for its first-ever NIL trading card program. The agreement consists of producing trading cards for athletes under Name, Image, and Likeness rights.

This concept will serve as another way for athletes to generate revenue as there will be opportunity athletes all across the country that will be involved. It will also serve as a great way for fans to be engaged with some of their favorite Hurricanes players as Fanatics is one of the top sports retailers in the world.

Starting this fall, Topps will release non-exclusive trading cards featuring current athletes from roughly 100 universities. These athletes will have the right to sign with other trading card companies as well.

Beginning in 2023, Fanatics has made the exclusive agreement between the University of Miami and many Power 5 universities like Kentucky, Oregon, and Wisconsin among others. More universities will begin their exclusive agreement with Topps in 2025.

Additionally, Topps has already locked in 200 NIL deals with collegiate student-athletes. Some of the most notable athletes to have already signed a deal with Topps include Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, and South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston.

