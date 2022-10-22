Tyler Van Dyke Injured, Duke Flies Past Miami, 45-21

Miami suffered its third-straight home loss on Saturday in its 45-21 defeat against Duke.

The game was riddled with turnovers and pivotal injuries for Miami. The Hurricanes' first three turnovers resulted in 17 points for the Blue Devils.

UM's first offensive drive resulted in points. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led Miami on a 10-play, 46-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard reception by redshirt freshman wide receiver Colbie Young.

After this touchdown drive, the Hurricanes' offense failed to score for the rest of the first half.

Van Dyke and interior offensive lineman Jonathan Denis both left the game in the second quarter with apparent injuries. The two players did not return to the contest.

The redshirt sophomore signal-caller completed 11 of his 16 passes for 81 ya

Redshirt freshman Jake Garcia took over for Van Dyke at quarterback and threw an interception on Miami's final drive of the first half. Garcia did rebound from this turnover on the following two offensive possessions.

On Miami's first drive of the second half, as the Whittier, Calif. native led the Hurricanes on an explosive two-play touchdown drive, capped off by a 72-yard connection from Garcia to Young, which was the junior college transfer's second touchdown reception of the game.

After a stop by the Hurricanes' defense, Miami's offense scored once again, this time on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Garcia to veteran tight end Will Mallory.

Duke responded with two touchdowns of its own. The second scoring drive gave the Blue Devils a double-digit lead with 14:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. This was also quarterback Riley Leonard's third rushing touchdown of the game.

The Blue Devils continued this onslaught, taking advantage of three second-half turnovers by Garcia, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Leonard finished the contest with 61 rushing yards, to go along with these three touchdowns. He also completed 13 of his 25 passes for 136 yards and an additional touchdown.

It was Leonard's second game of the season with four total touchdowns, as he also did so in Duke's Week 3 matchup against North Carolina A&T.

Sophomore running back Jaquez Moore led the Blue Devils with his 63 rushing yards on his six carries. Duke finished with 200 rushing yards in total.

Senior Eli Pancol led Duke with 39 receiving yards. His 21-yard reception on a fourth-down in the third quarter led to one of the Blue Devils' five touchdown drives.

Garcia completed 13 of his 21 passes for 198 passing yards, a pair of touchdowns, three interceptions and two fumbles.

Miami had a record-setting eight turnovers, five of which were fumbles and three of which were interceptions.

Ole Miss transfer Henry Parrish Jr. was a bright spot for the Hurricanes' offense. The South Florida native rumbled for 63 yards on the ground, including a seven-yard reception in the passing game.

Young led all receivers with a game-high six receptions and 127 yards, in addition to his two touchdowns. This was his second consecutive game with over 100 yards.

Defensive back DJ Ivey was active, finishing with a game-high seven tackles. Fourth-year junior Tyrique Stevenson led the Hurricanes with two pass deflections.

Miami will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia in Week 9 to take on the Cavaliers, while Duke will continue its road trip next week and play Boston College at Alumni Stadium.

