Elite 11: Miami Commits Williams, Rashada Finish Strong in Accuracy Gauntlet

Photo: Emory Williams (left) and Jaden Rashada; Credit: Zach Goodall

REDONDO Beach, Calif. --Both of the Miami Hurricanes' quarterback commitments made multiple eye-catching throws on the final day of the Elite 11 finals. Here's a breakdown of the action.

1. Emory Williams (Miami commitment) Score: 49, two money throws

Williams has been consistent all week. His Elite 11 performance was capped off by an outstanding accuracy gauntlet, finishing with the best overall score of 49. To beat out other elite quarterbacks like Malachi Nelson, JJ Kohl, Jackson Arnold and Dante Moore during this portion of the competition is a great sign for his future. Williams' consistent throwing motion allowed him to be accurate pass after pass. Williams now deserves to be considered one of the most accurate passers in the class of 2023.

6. Jaden Rashada (Miami) Score: 46, four money throws

Rashada's powerful arm was showcased when he was on the move during the gauntlet. He absolutely powered throw through his throws and it looked effortless. When asked to move right or left, like in the video below, he moved quickly, set his feet again, and immediately fired. Perhaps most importantly, Rashada once again showed confidence in his arm as he let it rip and did not try to guide the football. That's how a quarterback has to perform if he's going to play FBS football, and Rashada showed that mentality during the accuracy guantlet.

Overall, there's good reason to believe Miami's quarterback room is going to be ripe with talent and depth now that Rashada and Williams have decided to come onboard, and the Elite 11 accuracy guantlet is just further proof of that.

Any given college football program would be fortunate to have either one of these young men joining their program, but the coaching staff of the Hurricanes will be bringing both into the program.

