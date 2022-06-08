Skip to main content

Former Miami QB Jarren Williams Walks Away from Football

Difficult circumstances led to Jarren Williams’ football career coming to a close.

Sometimes football can be brutal. Literally speaking. For former Miami quarterback Jarren Williams, football’s physical toll has actually led him into a very difficult mental health situation. Here’s his Instagram post stating the reasons he’s no longer pursuing the game he loves.

There are many ways to read into Williams’ post, but that’s just conjecture. Regardless of all the things that have or are happening with him, one thing is for sure: let us all hope he begins to feel better physically and emotionally. While football can be a great sport, it’s also one that does place extreme demands on the mind and body.

During his career at Miami (2018-2019), Williams accrued 2,204 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His best performance in a Canes uniform came on Nov. 9, 2019 against Louisville. For the game, Williams went 15 of 22 for 253 yards and six passing touchdowns. His whopping 11.5 yards per pass attempt vehemently stands out as well.

Since leaving Miami, Williams has been at Garden City Community College in Kansas, as well as USF, and now he is at Alabama A&M.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Jarren Williams Miami Hurricanes Quarterback from 2018-2019 - Threw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 2019
Football

Former Miami QB Jarren Williams Walks Away from Football

By All Hurricanes Staff1 minute ago
David Hicks
Recruiting

Premier 2023 DL Locks In Hurricanes Official Visit

By Zach Goodall5 hours ago
Desmond Ricks
Recruiting

Miami Hurricanes 2024 Football Recruiting Tracker: Desmond Ricks Update

By All Hurricanes Staff6 hours ago
Robby Washington Wide Receiver Miami (Fla.) Palmetto - 2023 - Miami Commitment
Recruiting

Miami Commitment Profile: WR Robby Washington

By All Hurricanes Staff6 hours ago
Ray Lewis MLB Miami Hurricanes (1993-1995); 27th pick of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens
Football

CFB Hall of Fame: Five Hurricanes Nominated

By Collier Logan10 hours ago
Miami Hurricanes Helmet
Football

Winning Matters: Increasing Miami's Home Attendance

By Alan KatzJun 7, 2022
Frank Ladson Miami Hurricanes Wide Receiver
Football

Miami's New-Look Wide Receiver Room Needs to Step Up

By Liam WillerupJun 7, 2022
Leonard Taylor
Football

Miami Hurricanes 2022 Player Profile: DT Leonard Taylor

By Collier LoganJun 7, 2022