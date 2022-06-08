Former Miami QB Jarren Williams Walks Away from Football

Sometimes football can be brutal. Literally speaking. For former Miami quarterback Jarren Williams, football’s physical toll has actually led him into a very difficult mental health situation. Here’s his Instagram post stating the reasons he’s no longer pursuing the game he loves.

There are many ways to read into Williams’ post, but that’s just conjecture. Regardless of all the things that have or are happening with him, one thing is for sure: let us all hope he begins to feel better physically and emotionally. While football can be a great sport, it’s also one that does place extreme demands on the mind and body.

During his career at Miami (2018-2019), Williams accrued 2,204 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His best performance in a Canes uniform came on Nov. 9, 2019 against Louisville. For the game, Williams went 15 of 22 for 253 yards and six passing touchdowns. His whopping 11.5 yards per pass attempt vehemently stands out as well.

Since leaving Miami, Williams has been at Garden City Community College in Kansas, as well as USF, and now he is at Alabama A&M.

