Hurricanes NFL Draft Watch: QB Tyler Van Dyke

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes are returning some really good players for the 2022 season, and the discussion about members of the Orange and Green going to the NFL needs to start at the most important position on the gridiron.

Tyler Van Dyke

Van Dyke warming up before his fantastic game against Pittsburgh, a game in which Miami won 38-34. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6'4", 224-pounds

Class: Third-Year Sophomore

High School: Glastonbury (Conn.) Suffield Academy

2021 Statistics: 2,931 yards passing and 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

Best Statistical Games: Going 10 of 11, for 270 yards and three touchdowns, that’s very impressive. That’s what Van Dyke did against Central Connecticut State. Against better competition like eventual ACC Champion Pittsburgh, going 32 of 42 for 426 yards, three touchdowns and one interception is even more impressive.

Van Dyke also produced six games of 316 pass yards or more, and he threw 20 touchdown passes from just his last six starts, all against ACC competition. Scouts want to see how quarterbacks perform under pressure, and 20 touchdowns against six consecutive Power Five opponents proved Van Dyke's ability to play under pressure.

Analysis: In his first season with the Hurricanes, Van Dyke showed he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football. The 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year definitely deserved the awards. He stepped into a difficult situation with D’Eriq King being sidelined with season-ending shoulder surgery last season. Once Van Dyke stepped into the starting lineup, he produced.

Tyler Van Dyke was one of college football's biggest surprises when he came off the bench and began to lead the Hurricanes from behind center. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

No doubt, Van Dyke can fit a pass within a smaller window than many other quarterbacks because of sheer velocity. That’s important. While UM's starting quarterback could still improve his arm strength even more with continued weight room work, this is a key component of his game. He’s also a field general that understands time and circumstance.

When given the opportunity, Van Dyke will throw the deep ball and make a defense pay. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami’s man behind center plays with great poise and has been recognized with his excellent decision making. When needed, he will hit the check down; he will also let it fly if there’s a chance for a long ball. Van Dyke can make a variety of NFL type of throws, but it was evident that he was especially a threat in the red zone where he recorded 16 out of his 25 touchdowns.

The soon to be second-year starter has shown the potential of being a first round pick in the NFL Draft along with being a Heisman Candidate. Keep an eye out for Van Dyke, as he looks to become the first Miami quarterback selected in the NFL Draft’s First Round since Steve Walsh in 1989.

NFL Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 9: Seattle Seahawks

