Gattis ‘Out’ at Miami; What’s Next for Canes?

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal dismissed offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes finally parted ways with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis (see video at the bottom of this article for a detailed breakdown).

Miami was a dreadful No. 86 in total offense at 367.4 yards per game, as well as being even worse with 23.6 points per game, ranking the Canes at No. 97. Speaking of points, check out the following statistics.

From 12 games, the Hurricanes scored 24 or fewer points eight times this past season. During the nine games that Miami went against Power 5 opponents, it managed to score 20 or more points just four times. One more statistical point to note.

Miami scored 10 or fewer points three separate times. That’s hard to believe, but it happened.

Considering the level of play that’s expected at Miami, none of those statistics were acceptable. It’s ironic because Gattis was the Broyles Award winner at Michigan one year earlier.

He helped lead Michigan to the College Football Playoffs, but the success did not translate when he came down to Coral Gables.

Here’s what Locked On Canes podcaster and All Hurricanes writer Alex Donno said about Gattis during today’s show about Gattis:

