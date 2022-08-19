Miami Defensive Back Marcus Clarke Enters Transfer Portal

It's not typical to see a player enter the transfer portal this close to the season and far into fall camp. However it seemed to Miami's Marcus Clarke that it was the right decision for him to move on.

The third year cornerback out of Winter Park, FL announced his transfer today as the Hurricanes wrap up another week of fall camp. Clarke saw time in 12 games last season, including four starts. Clarke recorded 24 total tackles, one interception and two pass deflections in 2021.

Clarke was a member of the 2020 Miami Hurricanes recruiting class, which brought in key members such as Tyler Van Dyke and Xavier Restrepo to the program. Clarke was a three-star recruit and top 100 player in the state of Florida according to 247 Sports.

Clarke's transfer is a result of the talent on display in the Hurricanes defensive back group. James Williams, Kameron Kitchens and Avante Williams headline a stellar safety trio. At the cornerback position, the room is full of veterans such as Tyrique Stevenson, DJ Ivey, Al Blades Jr. and Te'Cory Couch. On top of that, Miami secured Daryl Porter Jr. in the transfer portal this offseason to further bump Clarke in the depth chart.

At the moment there is no word on where Clarke is likely to end up, however it is worth noting that Clarke only took a visit to Miami despite receiving 28 D1 offers. Clarke may look to return home and play at UCF, a school that recruited him back in high school.

