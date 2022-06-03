Hurricanes 2022 Player Profile: RB Jaylan Knighton

During the 2022 season, Miami will be relying on running back Jaylan Knighton.

Although the Miami Hurricanes’ 2021 season was marred by disappointing results and a multitude of injuries, the gloomy storm of a campaign was not without its bright spots. One standout member of the squad, who will return for his third season in 2022, was running back Jaylan Knighton.

Knighton, at 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, is a local product of Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School and a consensus top 100 recruit of the 2019 class. After a four-game suspension to begin the year, secured his spot as the Hurricanes’ starting back by the end of 2021.

The speedster used his elite footwork and constantly improving vision to rack up 841 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in what is recognized by the NCAA as his freshman year (2020 COVID-19 season does not count against eligibility).

Jaylan Knighton has a chance to establish himself as one of the nation's most explosive playmakers in 2022. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This was enough for Knighton to lead the Hurricanes in touchdowns scored and land him second on the team for offensive output in yardage, as well as seeing him ranked eighth in productivity for returning ACC backs in 2022.

Following a breakout, three-touchdown performance against the North Carolina Tarheels in mid-October, Knighton officially took over as the starter and teamed up with quarterback Tyer Van Dyke to propel the once lackluster offense to new heights.

This dynamic duo of third-year sophomores gives the Hurricane faithful something to be optimistic about as they prepare for next fall.

Knighton will be looking to add a little more strength this offseason, which is sure to help his 3.9 yards per carry average improve. His per-carry average may seem low compared to other backs across the Power 5, but considering Miami was ranked 70th nationally in run-blocking, Knighton certainly took his lemons and made lemonade.

With a renewed focus by the Miami coaching staff on the offensive line, the Hurricanes’ offense will attempt to shore up their leaky front five, which returns three starters from last year.

With an improved offensive line, the faithful for the Hurricanes should see more long runs from Jaylan Knighton. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The crafty sophomore-to-be is not the biggest running back, and although he is by no means a “power back”, Knighton packs a solid punch when hitting the hole. Combining his solid power and frame with his elite athleticism, he has proven to be an explosive home run threat once he makes it to the second level of the defense.

Totaling seven plays from scrimmage of 30 yards or more, Knighton used his one-cut, north-south running style and long-distance speed to catapult himself into the seventh spot for ACC running backs in this big-play category with just six games as the team’s starter.

How many long touchdown runs will Jaylan Knighton produce with a full 12-game slate of games to play in 2022? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While his pass blocking is still developing, he possesses elite quickness and receiver-like route running which make him a matchup nightmare for linebackers in pass coverage. Knighton’s style of play and stature have drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Chargers’ running back, Austin Ekeler.

The U will host Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept.3 to open the 2022 season, a game in which Knighton will surely be looking to leave his mark via his big-play ability.

