ACC Network Power Rankings Place Canes and Noles Neck and Neck

After a wild week of opening weekend in college football, fans all want to know where major media outlets see their teams after their performances. Well, ACC Network made sure to stir up some conversation amongst ACC fan bases with their ACC Power Rankings.

According to Mark Packer, Florida State currently edges out the Canes after their win Sunday night over the LSU Tigers. While these are far from the national champions they were just a few years ago, FSU's impressive performance gained the program some massive respect. On the other hand, the Hurricanes beat down on FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman in a 70-13 rout.

Outside of Packer, Taylor Tannebaum has the Canes edging out the Noles by a spot and Tre Boston has Miami at the number two spot in the ACC with FSU at number five.

Of course, these rankings stir up a lot between the Hurricanes and Seminoles fan bases, as the long-time rivals will face off in their annual matchup on November 5th at Hard Rock Stadium. Last season, FSU got the best of Miami in Tallahassee in a 31-28 win thanks in part to the late-game heroics of QB Jordan Travis. Surely, a marquee matchup between the bitter ACC rivals, both teams seem on track to good seasons this year.

Until then, the two teams have a lot of football ahead of them before they face for the first time in the Mario Cristobal era. Miami takes on Southern Miss this Saturday at noon while the Seminoles travel up to Louisville for a matchup against the Cardinals this Friday at 7:30 PM EST.

