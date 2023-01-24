Skip to main content

John Ruiz Signs Another Miami player to NIL Deal

Former Alabama and now Miami player Javion Cohen signs with John Ruiz and Life Wallet.
  
  

Miami Hurricanes booster John Ruiz continued to be true to his alma mater, as he has signed Javion Cohen to a deal with his company Life Wallet.

Check out the great photograph from this tweet that Ruiz placed on Twitter:

Cohen came to Miami from Alabama, where he was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at offensive guard. He’s one of the latest to ink a deal with Ruiz.

Cohen was a part of a continued trend. Just a few days ago, Miami signee and defensive end Jayden Wayne landed a deal with Ruiz.

There have been other recruits that singed deals with the CEO of Life Wallet, like Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph and Rueben Bain. That's just part of the news with Ruiz.

It will be an interesting next couple of months prior to the Miami spring game when Ruiz plans to reveal news about a possible new stadium. Until then, expect more NIL deals for members of the Hurricanes.

