Miami Hurricanes Land Transfer Portal Commitment From Branson Deen, Purdue Defensive Tackle

Branson Deen visited the University of Miami late last week. On Monday afternoon, he verbally committed to the Hurricanes.

Deen was an honorable mention All Big 10 selection in 2022. He started 11 of 12 games for Purdue, recording 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

Deen is a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

He joins former Georgia State Panther Thomas Gore as Miami's second defensive tackle commit of this transfer cycle.

Deen stands 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at 280 pounds. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018 out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central.

He joins a defensive tackle room at Miami with returning players Leonard Taylor, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Ahmad Moten and Jake Lichtenstein. Three-star recruit Joshua Horton joins the unit next season as a true freshman.

The Hurricanes recently had Arkansas transfer defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols in for a visit. Miami has tried to bring in former Kentucky tackle Justin Rogers, but Rogers had to postpone his Miami trip due to an administrative issue over his academic credits.

Miami might not be done just yet with defensive line transfers.

