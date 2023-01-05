Miami Building Elite On-Campus Football Facility

Cover photo: UM athletics director Dan Radakovich; photo credit Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports.

Located in the densely populated area of Coral Gables, Fla., the University of Miami has a unique environment for its football program. Miami is one of the world’s most vibrant cities, with tropical weather and a unique blend of cultures. All of that makes it much easier to recruit to The U and keep athletes happy.

There has long since been one issue, however. Finding a way to get all the football facilities, with enough space to house all that’s needed on campus.

That’s now in the process of changing. With the announcement that the football program is adding an on-campus "football operations center" that provides state of the art facilities, Miami will soon be leading the way in college football.

Here’s what Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said about the project:

“We are excited to announce plans to build this best-in-class, on-campus football facility. The University of Miami wants to enroll the very best students in all walks of life and investing in facilities is critical to recruit and retain the very best. Facilities serve as a tangible, transformative representation of our overall investment and commitment to success, and this new football operations center speaks to the promise of Miami building championship programs.”

More photographs released by the Miami athletics department:

The advantages of this all-in-one facility are immense. The amount of time and energy that players, staff and coaches will save by having everything in this seven-story building is extraordinary. Here are some of areas that the new facility will provide for University of Miami football players, as well as other athletes from other sports, from the Miami athletics website:

“The third floor features athletic training and medical facilities, hydrotherapy and a state-of-the-art recovery spa, which boasts high-end amenities such as saltwater float tanks, red light therapy, a meditation room and a relaxation lounge. The fourth floor contains the team auditorium, all team meeting rooms as well as the primary recruiting lounge and recruiting reception area. The fifth floor houses locker rooms and a fitness center for coaches and staff. Coaching offices, staff offices, meeting rooms and player development spaces are located on the sixth level.”

As the introduction states, Miami does not struggle to attract top talent. Now imagine the coaching staff for the Hurricanes offering this experience for any potential prospect.

This new facility will also be a great place for anything UM football related with regards to boosters, former players, and even fans just coming in and seeing the facility on the first floor.

Miami football is truly heading towards leading college football with the best facilities, and this new structure provides a surplus of fantastic options for everyone from head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff, the players, and everyone that works with and supports UM football.

