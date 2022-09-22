Can Former Miami TE David Njoku Be a Difference Maker for Browns vs Steelers?

(Cover photo credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

There are few rivalries in the NFL with as much dislike for one another as Cleveland versus Pittsburgh. It’s also a game in which one player can truly change the outcome, and former member of the Miami Hurricanes just might be that player tonight during Thursday Night Football.

One of the most recognizable NFL players that came to the league by way of the Miami Hurricanes would be Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. He’s been a member of the NFL since Cleveland selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the No. 29 overall pick.

He started with the Browns, and he’s still a member of the organization; a key player at that.

Now in his sixth season with Cleveland, he’s accumulated 152 receptions, 1,793 yards, 11.8 average, and 15 touchdowns. Unlike many big-bodied NFL tight ends, Njoku makes defenders miss in space and should absolutely be considered a receiving threat against any team the Browns face. The following video places his skills into perspective.

He’s not just a receiving tight end either. Njoku is a powerful and agile player at a listed 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds. That frame and athleticism allows him to help set the edge for a Cleveland team that’s averaging 200.5 yards rushing per game.

That ranks the Browns No. 1 in the NFL. All of Njoku’s receiving and rushing skills will be needed when the Browns once again take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Njoku being in his sixth season, he knows the importance of the two games Cleveland has within the ACF North against Pittsburgh, beginning with tonight’s contest. It’s one of the NFL’s most bitter rivalries, and one that’s been dominated by the Black and Gold for a long time, much to the dismay of the Dog Pound.

Beginning in 2010, Pittsburgh is 19-5-1 versus Cleveland. Even last season, the Steelers prevailed twice over the Browns. The Cleveland tight end looks to change the fortune of his team.

Njoku is no stranger to being an impactful player against the Steelers. During the first 2021 matchup won by the Steelers 15 to 10, he had three receptions for 39 yards on Halloween. He was better in the second matchup. Njoku caught four passes for 28 yards and a touchdown, despite the Steelers winning again, 26 to 14, over the Browns.

This is not the same Pittsburgh team from a season ago with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retiring. That’s also true on defense where Pittsburgh continues to struggle through the first two contests.

With Pittsburgh’s total defensive ranking being No. 26 overall, and its passing defense being ranked No. 30, Njoku has a chance to help the Browns get over the hump and help the Browns (and his fantasy football owners) come out with a victory over the Steelers.

Prediction: Look for Njoku to have at least three receptions and be a key target for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, especially when the Browns reach the red zone.

Per usual, it’s going to be a close game. Njoku will have his shot to swing the scoreboard in the Brown’s favor.

