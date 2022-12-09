Miami Hurricanes Need To Lock Up Running Back & Safety Targets | Donno Mailbag

If you have questions you want answered on Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting, send them to me day or night! Email LockedOnCanes@gmail.com or tweet me @LockedOnCanes.

Q: Donno I am getting impatient with this transfer portal. When is Miami going to start signing some players? - Chris in Kendall

A: Miami is aiming at some of the most coveted targets out there, so these players are in no rush to make up their minds. The first few days of the portal have been a slow burn for Mario Cristobal but I am expecting it to look more like a flame thrower in the near future.

This weekend Miami will be getting visits from Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen, Oregon wide receiver Seven McGee and Washington State linebacker Francisco Mauigoa. Cohen has been Miami's top target since the moment he put his name in the transfer portal. He started at left guard for the Crimson Tide for 25 of Bama's past 27 games. Miami is getting his first visit and they'll try and seal the deal before he explores other options. McGee has been flirting with Miami for several weeks, even before he could officially hit the portal. Cristobal recruited and coached him at Oregon and I am expecting Miami to close the deal for him. I can say the same thing about Mauigoa. Fransisco is the older brother of Miami verbal commit (5-star OT) Francis Mauigoa. All signs point to these siblings wanting to play together in South Florida. I expect one of these, or even all three of these, to be the first portal signings for The U.

Q: Which position should be Mario Cristobal's top priority to fix or to add depth? -Seth in Davie

A: Miami has so many needs that it's hard to specify. The most urgent of those is probably safety. Miami has seen seven defensive backs hit the transfer portal and only three scholarship safeties remain. Thankfully, All American Kam Kinchens is back and it looks like James Williams will be, too. The Canes will get some incoming depth from 2023 commits Antione Jackson and Kaleb Spencer (who is a linebacker/safety 'tweener or possibly a "star") but they could really use more veteran help.

Miami has made an offer to Florida Gators S Donovan McMillon in the transfer portal. He's an intriguing option who hasn't reached his potential yet at the college level. Per 247 Sports, he's been targeted 6 times in 109 snaps, giving up 5 catches for just 37 yards and no touchdowns. He was the 6th ranked safety in the country in the class of 2021. Florida State safety Sam McCall is in the portal, but I don't know for sure if Miami is interested. He was FSU's top ranked recruit in the class of 2022.

The Hurricanes continue to recruit 4-star class of 2023 safety Conrad Hussey, despite his verbal commitment to Penn State. Hussey is a star at area high school St. Thomas Aquinas.

Other top areas of need are defensive tackle and running back. The Canes only have four returning scholarship DTs. Incoming 6-4 290 lb freshman Joshua Horton can be a big help. At running back, Miami is favored to land a Sunday commitment from 4-star Fort Lauderdale Dillard back Chris Johnson and the Canes are fighting Florida for 4-star Mark Fletcher from American Heritage Plantation.

A: And this can only HELP Miami's chances of landing "The Pancake Honcho" Samson Okunlola. The 5-star offensive tackle has been trending to The U since the summer, but the Florida Gators have momentum and he is visiting Gainesville this weekend. Let's hope he likes the pancakes better in the 305!

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.