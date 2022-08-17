Former Miami RB DeeJay Dallas Has Big Game for Seattle Seahawks

It’s getting close to the time for each NFL franchise to make final roster moves. With that in mind, each and every NFL preseason game means a chance for players on the bubble of earning a roster spot, or being cut, to impress their position coach, coordinator and head coach.

Former Miami running back DeeJay Dallas did just that during his Monday night performance for the Seattle Seahawks against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Viewing the Seattle at Pittsburgh box score, Dallas rushed the football 10 times, gaining 73 yards. His long gain of the evening went for 18 yards. A big and powerful running back at 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Dallas continues to show he is capable of breaking tackles and keeping the chains moving, much like he did as a Hurricane.

The hard-charging running back also made good with his lone reception. When opportunity strikes, make the most of it. That's exactly what Dallas did, as the following video shows:

The 18-yard touchdown catch and run is the type of play that the Seattle coaching staff is going to look for when making final roster decisions. It was a simple check down over the middle. Dallas took the pass to the perimeter with his speed, then his power and overall athleticism finished off the play.

As a Hurricane from 2017 through 2019, Dallas rushed for 1,527 yards and 17 touchdowns.

