Former Canes QB D'Eriq King Signs With NFL Practice Squad

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King has signed with the Carolina Panthers' squad, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Following his transfer from Houston after redshirting his senior season, King was Miami's starting quarterback for the 2020 season and to open the 2021 campaign.

King played a big part in what was former head coach Manny Diaz's most successful season in Coral Gables, tossing 23 touchdowns compared to five interceptions as UM finished the year 8-3 (7-2 ACC).

However, a torn ACL ended King's college career three games into the 2021 season. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft but went undrafted and spent one week of the offseason with the New England Patriots before being waived.

King completed 64.7 of his 451 passes for 3,453 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 634 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in two seasons with Miami, appearing in 14 games across the 2020-21 campaigns.

He finished his six-year college career with 8,378 passing yards, 76 touchdowns and 19 interceptions as well as 2,055 rushing yards with 32 rushing scores.

The Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier in the season, have deployed three quarterbacks due to injury and poor play this season but have failed to find success with any of them. Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker and even Jacob Eason have taken the field and combined for a 57.7 completion percentage, 1,907 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in ten games.

Perhaps King, who has yet to make an active roster in his short NFL career, could be the next quarterback to take snaps in Charlotte.

