Donno Mailbag: More Pressure on Hurricanes At Texas A&M? Avantae Williams?

Despite a slow start, Miami was able to finish strong and secure its second victory of the season by a score of 30-7 over Southern Miss on Saturday. Pair that with Texas A&M's shocking loss to Appalachian State in Week 2, and the focus of this week's mailbag should become clear.

A: More pressure from the fans and media, yes. The Aggies, who were built up as an unstoppable force during the offseason, look vulnerable. The media won't take Miami seriously if they get blown out, and many Hurricanes fans suddenly expect a victory, now that the Aggies lost to Appalachian State.

The internal pressure for Mario Cristobal and his players hasn't changed. They've believed they can beat everyone on their schedule all along and they approach every opponent with the upmost respect.

The real pressure here is on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. It's easy for us to overlook that since we approach everything from Miami's perspective. For as tough as App State is every year, losing to them in your home stadium is embarrassing for a top 10 team. Fisher will need to consider replacing quarterback Haynes King with LSU transfer Max Johnson.

The Aggies should have an advantage in the trenches and with overall depth, but Miami can have a big advantage at quarterback if Tyler Van Dyke finds his form. TVD looked best when the lights were brightest last season. Josh Gattis should open up the playbook.

A: Avantae Williams was barely used in week 1 and didn't grade out well. PFF College gave him a 49.6 grade against Bethune-Cookman, the fourth worst on the defense. He wasn't used in Week 2.

My understanding is the approach from coaches is strictly merit-based. Playing time is earned in practice and he's apparently not earning it over the likes of Kam Kinchens, James Williams or apparently even Al Blades, Jr.

I hope Avantae uses this as motivation to prove himself on the practice field, because I believe he is one of the most talented players on Miami's defense. Apparently, he's not so happy with his current situation:

Many of you are asking me if he's looking to transfer. I HAVE NO IDEA. I hope not, because again, he's really talented. A few of Miami's defensive backs have looked suspect on game day. Williams should be able to earn opportunities. We'll have to see how this situation plays out.

