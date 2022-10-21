Miami vs. Duke: Picks and Predictions

Another battle of first-year ACC head coaches, Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1 in conference) will welcome Mike Elko's Duke Blue Devils (4-3, 1-2 in conference) to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Miami is viewed as a ten-point favorite over Duke, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 58 points.

You can find All Hurricanes' picks and predictions for Week 8 below.

Liam Willerup (5-1): Miami 27, Duke 24

It wasn't a pretty second half but Miami was able to capture its first ACC win over Virginia Tech on the road last week. Now back at Hard Rock, Miami will face a Duke team that should not be overlooked. Duke will bring out sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, whose dual-threat ability will have the Hurricanes on their toes all game. I expect a close game, but I believe this defensive line can come through and limit Leonard when it matters. Look for this passing offense to continue to ride the hot hands.

Zach Goodall (5-1): Miami 24, Duke 21

The Blue Devils give up a lot of yards defensively (402.1 yards per game, second worst in the ACC) but limit scoring (22.3 points allowed per game, fifth-best in the conference).

Miami racks up a lot of yards offensively (465.2 yards per game, second-best in the ACC) but has fallen short at times when it comes to finding the end zone (30.7 points per game, eighth-best/seventh-worst in the conference).

That's what this game will come down tom Miami should have no issue marching down the field against Duke, but can the Canes finish drives with points on the board, more specifically in touchdowns?

I think Tyler Van Dyke's recently blossoming connection with Colbie Young, Frank Ladson Jr. and Brashard Smith will allow for that to happen, just enough to top the Blue Devils but not without a fight from first-year Duke head coach Mike Elko's defense.

Alex Donno (4-2): Miami 33, Duke 27

Tyler Van Dyke and the Hurricanes' passing game have been trending in the right direction. Duke is vulnerable through the air, with the Blue Devils' passing defense rated 99th in the country. Having Jakai Clark back at center and a hopeful return from running back Henry Parrish should provide some boost to the running game, too. If Miami can keep Duke’s dangerous quarterback Riley Leonard contained, they’ll win a close one at Hard Rock Stadium.

Luke Chaney (4-2): Miami 31, Duke 23

The Hurricanes' offense was a tale of two halves last weekend against Virginia Tech. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and Miami's passing attack was excellent in the game's first 30 minutes, jumping out to a 17-0 lead. The second half was a struggle for the 'Canes, as they only scored three more points and almost allowed the Hokies' to come back and win.

The Blue Devils, who enter this matchup following a heartbreaking loss to North Carolina, are led by quarterback Riley Leonard, whose team-high 420 rushing yards highlight the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the country.

If Miami can pressure Leonard and force him to stay confined within the pocket, as well as build off its first-half offensive performance against the Hokies, it should be able to come out on top.

Collier Logan (4-2): Miami 28, Duke 13

Miami has had its fair share of scoring woes lately, but I think this is the game where the Canes start turning more of their red zone trips into touchdowns. The Hurricanes' defensive line has been wreaking havoc lately and that should be the case in this one. If the Hurricanes win, they're over .500 and well on their way to a respectable finish. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke won't win the Heisman this year, but he can certainly help his draft stock with a big game here. Expect the Canes to come out firing on offense and playing their usual brand of physical defense up front.

Rowdy Baribeau (4-2): Miami 34, Duke 17

Miami's inability to put up points cannot be an issue in this game or else Duke will capitalize on the opportunities Miami didn't. However, I do believe Miami puts up points in all four quarters and maintains a steady lead over the course of the game.

Miami could have its most complete offensive performance to date, but that will require getting someone going in the run game or get it done by a committee of running backs. Miami is starting to look like a one-dimensional offense again and that won't bode well going forward as the entire offense can't be put on Tyler Van Dyke.

The defense's biggest test will be stopping the run as Duke has a top-25 rushing offense in the country. I believe Miami can handle Riley Leonard through the air, but if the Canes don't account for his running ability and the RPO game, the defense could be in for a long showing.

Anna Sapio (3-3): Duke 27, Miami 17

The Blue Devils' recent outcomes should not give the Hurricanes any sense of ease going into this game. Duke has fallen short by only three points in their last two losses. They have exhibited a strong passing game that could get Miami in hot water. Coming off of a win against Virginia Tech the Canes will have some confidence back, but Duke was very much in their recent losing games against substantial teams like North Carolina. Most of Miami's losses have not been as balanced.

Brian Smith (3-3): Miami 23, Duke 21

Miami will be in a tough game against Duke's versatile offense. There cannot be any mental lapses or easy points handed over. That's why it's critical that the Hurricanes provide a balanced offensive attack and continue on the progress from the Virginia Tech game's defensive effort.

While Duke will score some points with their well-rounded offensive abilities, Miami defensive players like defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and Leonard Taylor are too athletic and talented to be kept out of the backfield. Quarterback pressures and sacks will help to slow down the Blue Devils and keep the Miami offense in good field position.

Miami signal caller Tyler Van Dyke will once again seek out rising star wide receiver Colbie Young. After Young's nine-catch, 110-yard, and one-touchdown performance, look for him to be a primary focus for the Canes coaching staff and Van Dyke. That will also help open up the rushing attack.

Miami's running game will not go crazy, but it will top 100 yards and help the Canes be more balanced than the prior two games. Miami escapes with a victory.

John Garcia, Jr. (3-0): Miami 28, Duke 24

Not available for Weeks 2 through 4

Miami has to continue to put good chunks of plays together on offense, as it has shown at times over the last two weeks in ACC play, so a Duke defense allowing 400-plus yards per game shouldn’t hurt come Saturday. The issue is scoring, as the Blue Devil offense can win via the air or the ground, often tapping the scoreboard along the way. The road team has also been in plenty of tight games thus far, so an early Miami run for the second week in a row could put Mike Elko’s program in a bind for good. The U will be its most complete on offense to date and hold off a late charge to get back over .500.

