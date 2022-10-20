Can the Hurricanes Contain Duke’s Dual-Threat QB and Win at Home?

While Miami's (3-3, 1-1 ACC) defensive line has looked much improved as of late, the unit will be faced with one of its biggest challenges this season as the Duke Blue Devils (4-3, 1-2 ACC) head to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday for an ACC matchup with the Hurricanes.

Duke is seen in the ACC as nothing more than a powerhouse basketball school, but its football team looks like it may be heading to a bowl game this season. A lot of the Blue Devils' success has come from the quarterback position, specifically sophomore QB Riley Leonard. Leonard has been productive in throwing and running the ball. He's currently at a 66.0% completion percentage while adding an impressive 420 rushing yards at 6.6 yards per attempt.

Duke's offense isn't even its highest-ranked unit, as the Devils' defense ranks 39th in the country in points allowed. DeWayne Carter, Ja'Mion Franklin and Darius Joiner are names to be aware of across this unit. While not a team that's going to force turnovers with interceptions, they pose a threat with nine forced fumbles on the season.

How does Miami go about this game? First and foremost, the Canes must continue to ride the momentum Tyler Van Dyke has built from the UNC game. Next, this run defense needs to continue to be great, as Miami is currently allowing less than 100 yards a game on the ground to opponents, while the Blue Devils are putting up 205.9 YPG rushing.

However, the main concern will be the defense containing Leonard, as the quarterback run game is completely different to defend than a running back would be. As long as Miami can keep Leonard in the pocket and contain him on the edge, the Canes will have the best chance to win.

A victory would place the Hurricanes at 2-1 in ACC play before they head on the road to face a disappointing Virginia team. If the Hurricanes fail to come away with a win, it will make their November 5th matchup with the Florida State Seminoles even tougher.

