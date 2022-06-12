Miami Chief of Staff Ed Reed 'Sick and Tired' After Del Rio 'Dust Up' Comment

Editor’s Note: All Hurricanes previously published a version of this article that has since undergone significant revisions to meet publishing standards.

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s comments around the events of January 6 continue to draw national reaction.

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem," Del Rio told reporters on Wednesday, expanding on a Tweet he posted on the committee hearings that began Thursday. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."

Del Rio, who has since apologized for the comments and deleted his Twitter account, was then fined by head coach Ron Rivera for the remarks relative to protests happening nationally in 2020. The sports world has shared reactions to Del Rio’s stance, including Miami football Chief of Staff Ed Reed on Saturday.

The context of the comments and the ensuing $100,000 fine appeared unsatisfactory to Reed.

"Today, I'm sick and tired!" Reed posted via Twitter Saturday. "A dust up! 100,000 is not enough, money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching. Its always one, first it was [Alabama coach Nick] Saban now it's Jack to just remind US what it is! Man if u coached by him put your pants on! It's simple right and wrong. Wrong."

Reed later shared an Instagram post with video footage of the events of January 6, captioning the post using Del Rio’s ‘dust-up’ remark once more.

Reed, who was never coached by Del Rio during his 12-year NFL career, is an NFL Hall of Famer who played for the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and New York Jets. He made the Hall in 2019 before being hired by Miami in 2020 to occupy his current post.

