Five Key Texas A&M Offensive Players Miami Must Prepare For

There might not be another team more angry and hungry for a big win than No. 24 Texas A&M.

The Aggies lost at home to Appalachian State and will now have to battle the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes on their home turf. The game could turn into a defensive affair, but don’t count out the Aggies’ skill position players to make plays.

Here are some foes to know on Texas A&M’s offense.

*Denotes a returning starter

*QB Haynes King

King will likely be the starter going into the Miami game, but there have been rumblings that at least three quarterbacks have seen first-team reps this week in practice. King has been subpar as a quarterback at best this season. He’s tossed three touchdowns to two interceptions with a 64.7 completion rating.

There’s a very real possibility that LSU transfer Max Johnson could end up with some reps in the game if King isn’t cutting it. King is another mobile quarterback that the Canes will have to account for. Even if he’s not having the best game passing, he can get it done on the ground.

RB Devon Achane

Speed, Achane is speed. Achane is one of the fastest players in the country and debatably the best back the Canes will see all year. Achane totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards last season in addition to ten touchdowns. This season is his first as the main tailback as he split carries with Isaiah Spiller.

Achane was one of the few bright spots for the Aggies in their loss against App. State. When he gets into the open field he’s a tough back to not only catch but bring down as he’s as elusive as it gets from a running back. Miami has had strong performances by its front seven against the run this year and they’ll need to continue and double their efforts to contain Achane.

*WR Ainias Smith

Smith is a top wideout in the SEC and one of the better operators out of the slot in the nation. Smith’s average yards per catch is the highest of his career, averaging 18.5 yards per catch compared to the 13.1 yards per catch he totaled his sophomore year. He’s evolved from his slot position, shifting outside at times. He’s been a productive member of the A&M offense and this year, is a true number one threat for the Aggies.

The defensive coaching staff will have to play it smart on who primarily shadows Smith. Smith plays far larger than his 5-foot-10 frame shows. He’s a physical, fast wideout that can come down with 50/50 balls, something Miami has not done well defending against this year.

WR Evan Stewart

Widely regarded as one of the top high school prospects in the nation for the class of 2022, Stewart has lived up to his five-star status so far. He’s TAMU’s second-leading receiver and he’s tied for first on the team in catches. Not to discredit the competition Texas A&M has faced, but the game against Miami will be Stewart’s first big test at the Division I level.

If King, or whoever is the quarterback, can get a rhythm going with Stewart, it could be tough to stop. So far, he’s shown more of his ability to make catches at the short and intermediate levels. King hasn’t been able to connect on deep attempts with Stewart so far. That area could improve if Max Johnson takes the reins.

*OL Layden Robinson

Robinson is a force for A&M on the offensive front. Robinson was an All-SEC selection last season and found himself on the 2022 All-SEC preseason first-team list. Robinson is A&M’s most experienced offensive lineman. He’s the only four-year player on the two-deep for the Aggies up front.

Robinson will have his hands full with a bigger and revamped Miami defensive line, but, he’s dealt with SEC fronts his entire career so Robinson should be up to the test. Robinson will likely hold his own, but it’s the tackles that may struggle with Miami’s defensive front. Miami would be smart to try and apply pressure to the tackles that are made up of one and two-year guys.

It hasn’t looked like much through the first two games, but Texas A&M’s offense is far more capable of putting up points than they’ve shown. Where the disconnect on offense is has still yet to be determined, but many are thinking a quarterback change is on the horizon for the Aggies.

Should Johnson end up as the starter, it would be fair to project that better results from the passing game are anticipated.

