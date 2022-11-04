Miami  vs. Florida State: Picks and Predictions

A heated rivalry returns to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday as the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) are scheduled to take on a Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) team that has noticeably improved compared to years past under head coach Mike Norvell, thanks in particular to the emergence of quarterback Jordan Travis.

Florida State is considered a 7.5-point favorite over Miami, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 53 points.

You can find All Hurricanes' picks and predictions for the matchup below.

Liam Willerup (6-2): Florida State 30, Miami 17

The questionable status of Tyler Van Dyke makes it even harder to side with the Hurricanes. Even if he does play, it likely won't be at 100%. Miami is going up against a Florida State team that is far better than the team from last year. While Miami will have the home crowd on its side, my instincts developed from this season tell me to side with the Seminoles. Jordan Travis will play a large factor in this matchup, with a capable group of receivers behind him. On paper, Florida State has the better offense and defense than Miami. The Canes have an outside shot, but FSU entering as a touchdown favorite leads me to believe they'll be leaving Hard Rock victorious.

Zach Goodall (5-3): Florida State 31, Miami 21

Two of the ACC's best offenses in terms of yards per game will face off in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Meaning, naturally, the team with the better defense likely has the advantage.

That team is Florida State, easily, not to mention the Seminoles are also a better offensive unit when it comes to turning yards into points. And if Tyler Van Dyke ends up either being unable to return to action or does and is limited for Miami, FSU's offensive advantage will become extreme.

Miami has yet to prove it can fire on all cylinders to beat an imposing squad under Mario Cristobal. After failing to score a touchdown against Virginia last week and defensive inconsistencies all season long, I just can't convince myself that anything will drastically change this week in terms of a full team effort that would lead to an upset victory.

Alex Donno (5-3): Miami 24, Florida State 21

Florida State has the better team on paper, for sure, but strange things happen in this rivalry. My slight optimism for a Tyler Van Dyke return makes me lean toward Miami putting together a big offensive night in front of a sold-out Hard Rock Stadium.

If TVD can give it a go, he'll finally have the full complement of his offensive weapons with Xavier Restrepo back along with a healthy Jacolby George, Colbie Young, and Will Mallory. Miami's toughest challenges on defense will be containing mobile quarterback Jordan Travis and covering 6-foot-7 wide receiver Johnny Wilson. I expect ACC defensive lineman of the week Leonard Taylor to be up for the challenge. The kicking game from punter Lou Hedley and placekicker Andy Borregales will play a huge role, too. Andy went 4-4 against UVA with three of his kicks coming in the clutch.

Luke Chaney (5-3): Florida State 31, Miami 23

With Tyler Van Dyke leaning toward being able to return to Miami's lineup on Saturday, the Hurricanes could be as healthy as they have been in weeks for their rivalry matchup against Florida State. The Seminoles feature one of the most explosive offenses in the country, led by redshirt junior Jordan Travis. I expect the 'Canes to keep the score close, but I have way more confidence in Florida State's offense at this point in the season compared to that of Miami's. This should be another fun contest in what has been a series of mostly competitive games between the two teams in recent years.

Collier Logan (5-3): Florida State 38, Miami 21

Florida State's a lot better than people thought they'd be, and that's bad news for Miami. Ultimately, the Seminoles' offense, led by quarterback Jordan Travis and some big route runners, will have too much for Miami to handle.

Rowdy Baribeau (5-3): Florida State: 33, Miami 17

With the status of Tyler Van Dyke in the air, it makes it hard to lean the Hurricanes' way, especially considering that FSU is extremely healthy offensively, while Miami is not. Seeing how the Canes offense sputtered against UVA last week, it doesn't create a lot of optimism about the offense without Van Dyke.

It's not a prediction that Canes fans will likely get behind, and rightfully so. Who wants their most hated rival to get a win? Nobody. However, as it stands, the Seminoles shape up as the more explosive team. The size mismatch that Johnny Wilson will have over Miami's cornerbacks, Is a major storyline to follow.

If Miami's defense can't contain Jordan Travis and keep FSU behind the sticks, they'll make the Canes pay. But even if Miami can do so defensively, they'll have to score points. Last week, they struggled to do so during regulation. Van Dyke gives Miami the best fighting chance, but without him, the Game leans the Seminoles way.

Anna Sapio (5-3): Miami 24, Florida State 17

My faith in the Hurricanes is due to two major factors: The possible return of Tyler Van Dyke and a sold out Hard Rock Stadium. The Seminoles’ offense is sure to test the inconsistencies that have made Miami lose many games. Jordan Travis will be looking for these holes in the Hurricanes play.

However, if Tyler Van Dyke makes a comeback for this extremely anticipated game, I believe that Miami will be in the game. TVD’s return would be exactly Miami needs, as well as the return of complementing players like Xavier Restrepo, to put points up against a tough team like Florida State. Furthermore, the energy at Hard Rock will be unlike ever before: A sold out night game against their biggest rival.

If Dyke is cleared to play in this electric environment, anything is possible for the Hurricanes.

Brian Smith (3-5): Florida State 31, Miami 24

This contest will be a challenge for Miami. While going against a rival that has a veteran signal-caller in Jordan Travis, a player that’s No. 36 in the nation for passing efficiency, If Tyler Van Dyke ends up being unable to go, Miami will look to redshirt freshman Jake Garcia to make his first-ever home start.

Talk about a difficult way for a quarterback to make their debut at home.

Miami must run the football effectively against FSU if it’s going to be able to win. Can Garcia make plays when there are favorable down and distance situations? Absolutely. That means the Canes need to average at least four yards per carry to set up Garcia for success.

The Noles know that as well, so it’s going to be tough. Miami will keep this game close throughout, but the poise and experience of Travis will be the difference.

John Garcia, Jr. (4-1): Florida State 28, Miami 21

Rivalries blur the lines of scouting reports, effort and even talent at times, but over 60 minutes the cream still rises to the top and in 2022 that hasn't been great news for The U. The offense has question marks at the game's most important position while facing a program well aware of who it is on both sides of the football.

Jordan Travis grabs the headlines, but it's an array of skill-position players FSU trots out to aid him that may be too much for Hurricane defenders to corral on routine. Johnny Wilson and Tyrique Stevenson should be the best one-on-one matchup on the field, but the Noles work with complementary skill prospects that can break a big one at any given moment beyond the big Arizona State transfer.

More importantly, perhaps, FSU's defense has been relatively consistent throughout the season via a unit built to play with a lead. The pass-rush and secondary are strong, so if Miami's gonna surprise the ACC world it will need to make plays early to force Mike Norvell's play-calling to drift toward the passing game. When FSU is balanced through Travis' dual-threat ability, it keeps defenses guessing and can help the Noles score points in bunches.

