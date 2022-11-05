Will Miami vs Florida State Be Another TIGHT Rivalry Game? Donno Pregame Mailbag

"Hate week" is coming to a close and it's finally almost time for the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles to take the field at 7:30pm on Saturday, November 5th at Hard Rock Stadium! To submit questions and comments for a future mailbag, tweet us @LockedOnCanes or email LockedOnCanes@gmail.com.

Q: Why does every Florida State fan and YouTuber expect to win this game by 40? - Doug in Plantation

A: I'm sure not everyone wearing garnet and gold glasses feels that way, but I have also noticed an abundance of confidence from their side. FSU has been better than Miami this season and they are also healthier. The Seminoles are favored by seven and a half.

HOWEVER, six of the last eight meetings between these teams have been decided by five or less points (the two lopsided games were won by Miami, by the way.) I fully believe in the cliche that you can throw the records and point spreads out before Miami vs FSU. So many of these players grew up together in South Florida as teammates and opponents going all the way back to their Pop Warner days.

Q: How can Miami win this game if Jake Garcia starts again? - Danny in Miami

A: I am hoping and praying to the football gods that Tyler Van Dyke is healthy enough to start. Not only is he clearly better than Garcia right now, but he's experienced this rivalry game before. TVD will truly be a game time decision. I don't expect any clarity on his status until shortly before the game when we see who's warming up.

If it's Garcia, Miami's margin for error shrinks considerably. He should lean heavily on the reliable hands of Xavier Restrepo, who should be back to no limitations tonight. Josh Gattis needs to call plays and tailor a plan of attack that Jake is comfortable with. But they also need to take some shots down the field. If Miami doesn't hit some deep passes to players like Colbie Young, Key'Shawn Smith and Jacolby George, it's hard to imagine a path to victory.

Q: At what positions does Miami have the advantage? -Jorge in South Miami

A: Miami's biggest edge could rest on the legs of their kickers. Andy Borregales comes off a clutch performance against Virginia and has been excellent since the Texas A&M game. Lou Hedley's ability to flip the field with his punts can provide valuable hidden yardage. Meanwhile, FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is not having a great year. He's 7 for 12 with a long of 47. Could this be another wide right game in the making?

I also expect Miami's defensive line to create some chaos. While FSU's O-Line has improved from last year, Miami's front four has been on another level lately. Leonard Taylor is in the best form of his career and Darrell Jackson, Akheem Mesidor and Jahfari Harvey can create headaches for the Seminoles, too.

