Miami DL Allan Haye Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal

Miami defensive lineman Allan Haye Jr. announced on Tuesday in an Instagram post that he will enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season.

"Being in high school and watching the Canes play on Saturdays made me dream of being on the same field one day," Haye typed out in the graphic of the post.

"The University of Miami gave me the opportunity to bring this dream to life. I appreciate the coaching staff and everybody else who has aided me in getting to this point. I enjoyed my time here and all of the relationships I have built but unfortunately I will be entering the transfer portal at the end of the season. As a South Florida native, the Canes will always be a part of my heart."

Haye played in two games over his tenure at Miami. His first appearance was as a true freshman in 2021 against Central Connecticut State. He was a member of the practice squad for this campaign.

In 2022, Haye made his season debut against Florida State, recording his first collegiate tackle.

Haye was a member of Miami's 2021 recruiting class. He was recognized as the No. 870 player and No. 73 defensive lineman in his recruiting cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

As a three-year varsity player at powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) Prep, Haye totaled 80 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss. He held offers from Duke, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina State, and West Virginia, in addition to Miami.

Haye joins defensive lineman Elijah Roberts, defensive back Gilbert Frierson and former high school teammate and running back Thaddius Franklin Jr. as the fourth Hurricane to either enter or announce the decision to enter the transfer portal in the last week.

