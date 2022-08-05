Skip to main content

Two Players Removed From Miami Hurricanes Roster

OL Cleveland Reed Jr. and LB Sam Brooks are no longer with the Hurricanes.

A Miami spokesperson has confirmed to All Hurricanes that fifth-year offensive lineman Cleveland Reed Jr. and fourth-year linebacker Sam Brooks, who were not included on Miami's fall camp roster, are no longer on the team.

Reed, a Fort Meade, Fla. native, appeared in five games with the Canes last season, making his season debut on Sept. 11 against Appalachian State. He also saw action in two ACC games in wins over Georgia Tech and Duke.

The 6-foot-3 offensive lineman was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting cycle. He chose Miami over offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson and others.

Reed played in two games in his true freshman season and then in seven games in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore. He was also a member of the practice squad during his first year.

Brooks, a 6-foot-2 outside linebacker, chose the Hurricanes over offers from Michigan, Florida, Georgia and others. He was rated as a consensus three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

The South Florida native and former Miami Northwestern (Fla.) High School product had some success with the Hurricanes in his first two seasons.

In 2019, Brooks saw action in eight games and finished the season with 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. The following year, the linebacker appeared in 10 games and started one, finishing the season with 37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. 

Brooks's third season as a Hurricane was limited, as he only saw time in two games due to injury.

