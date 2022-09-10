Miami Overcomes Slow Start, Defeats Southern Miss, 30-7

The Miami Hurricanes entered Week 2 with an opportunity to build off a promising season opener against Bethune-Cookman. UM struggled to get going, but a strong second half lifted head coach Mario Cristobal's squad over Southern Miss.

Miami scored first on a 30-yard field goal by sophomore Andres Borregales with 1:39 left in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles responded, as they quickly went downfield and scored in six plays the following possession.

This drive was capped off by a 32-yard touchdown catch from receiver Jason Brownlee from quarterback Zach Wilcke. The true freshman signal-caller got the start over Ty Keyes, who started in Southern Miss' season-opening loss to Liberty.

Both sides traded scoreless possessions until Miami was able to put together a 10-play, 86-yard drive to retake the lead heading into halftime. This was the smoothest the Hurricanes' offense looked all half, with running back Henry Parrish Jr. finding paydirt from a yard away to finish off the drive.

The Hurricanes' offense continued this momentum in the later half, scoring twice more in the third quarter to extend their lead to 17. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis brought out some trickery for this second touchdown, calling a flea flicker that was executed by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith, who connected on a 35-yard pass.

UM's defense also made some noteworthy plays in the third quarter. Sophomore defensive lineman Leonard Taylor had a two-play stretch that included a tackle for loss and then a sack. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson used his physicality to muscle his matchup out of the way and record his second career interception with the Hurricanes.

Miami was able to put away the Golden Eagles even more in the fourth quarter, adding on an additional two field goals from Borregales to extend its lead.

Van Dyke led all quarterbacks in passing with 260 yards. He completed 21 of his 30 passes, throwing for a touchdown and an interception.

Gattis continued to lead his offense through Miami's running backs as the unit carried the ball a whopping 40 times for 170 yards. Parrish led this group, finishing with 116 yards on his 24 attempts.

The Ole Miss transfer has run for over 100 yards in the Hurricanes' first two games, making it the first time Parrish has done so in consecutive contests.

Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo continued his budding on-field chemistry with Van Dyke, leading Miami in receiving yards in back-to-back games. The third-year sophomore caught six passes for 72 yards against the Golden Eagles.

Miami's defense buckled down after Southern Miss' opening quarter touchdown. This unit was led in tackles by cornerback DJ Ivey and linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., who both had five. The third-year sophomore also led the Hurricanes in tackles against Bethune-Cookman.

Wilke led the Golden Eagles' passing attack, finishing with 207 yards in his first career start. The Hernando, Mississippi native also rumbled for 29 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

In his return to South Florida, Miami native Frank Gore Jr. was stifled, running for only 10 yards in his seven attempts.

Up next, Southern Miss will take on Northwestern State at home, while the Hurricanes will travel to College Station, Texas to take on the highly ranked Texas A&M Aggies. Kick-off for that anticipated matchup is scheduled for 9 p.m.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.