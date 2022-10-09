Elijah Arroyo Out For Season, More Miami Hurricanes Injury News

The Miami Hurricanes will be without a key offensive contributor for the remainder of the season, as sophomore tight end Elijah Arroyo will miss the remainder of the season with an injury, according to head coach Mario Cristobal after UM's 27-24 loss to North Carolina.

"Elijah will not be returning for the rest of the year," Cristobal said. "He had a pretty significant injury."

Arroyo, who did not play against UNC, had as many receptions in the first four games as he did throughout the entirety of his freshman campaign. The sophomore tight end will finish the 2022 season with five receptions and 66 receiving yards. His most notable catch was for 29 yards during the Texas A&M game.

Freshman tight end Jaleel Skinner had an increased role in place of Arroyo and was productive, hauling in three passes for 40 yards.

Miami's offensive line has also been dealing with its share of injuries. Junior offensive tackle Zion Nelson did not play against the Tar Heels after suffering a setback while recovering from a cleanup procedure he had on his knee before fall camp. His status was not updated after the game.

Center Jakai Clark and guard Justice Oluwaseun both left the contest with injuries and did not return.

"Justice hurt himself pretty good so he did not return and I think Jakai's going to be ok," Cristobal said.

Junior cornerback Tyrique Stevenson also left the game with an apparent injury. Cristobal said the fourth-year defensive back was "in protocol," but did not specify more about his situation.

