Jacurri Brown Leads Miami Hurricanes Past Georgia Tech, 35-14

Miami's offense put together one of its most dominant performances of the season on Saturday against Georgia Tech. The team totaled 362 total yards and four takeaways in the win over the Yellow Jackets.

True freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown led this charge in his first career start.

The Valdosta, Georgia native completed 14 of his 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. He was also a force in the run game, rushing for 87 yards on 19 carries.

Brown showed poise throughout the game, and this trait showed on the Hurricanes' first possession. The quarterback led the offense on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 7:16 off the game clock. This drive was capped off by a 22-yard connection from Brown to fifth-year tight end Will Mallory.

Georgia Tech (4-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)) was also led by a true freshman quarterback in Zach Pyron, who like Brown, is a threat in the running game. The Pinson, Alabama native rumbled for 66 yards on eight attempts.

He was also effective, at times, in the passing game, throwing for 114 yards and a touchdown, including a nine-yard rainbow to wide receiver Nate McCollum to cut Miami's lead to single digits and make the score 14-7 at the break.

Pyron also threw a first-quarter interception that was picked off by Miami's Kamren Kinchens. The sophomore safety leads the Hurricanes in takeaways this season.

The Hurricanes' rushing attack was effective against Georgia Tech's defense, which allows the most rushing yards per game in the ACC. Third-year running back Jaylan Knighton was Miami's lead back as a result of Henry Parrish Jr.'s unavailability, and the sophomore delivered.

Knighton ran for a season-high 118 yards on 16 carries. UAB transfer Lucious Stanley also contributed with six rushing yards on three attempts.

Pyron threw another interception in the third quarter on a deep pass that was picked off by junior Tyrique Stevenson.

Kinchens picked off another pass, this time from Zach Gibson with 11:46 remaning in the fourth.

Brown led Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) down the field once again after the turnover and found wide receiver Colbie Young on an eight-yard touchdown pass that gave the Hurricanes a 21-7 lead.

Miami put together another touchdown drive its following possession thanks to a string of runs by Knighton.

The night was capped off by Kinchens, who recorded his third interception and returned the turnover 99 yards for his first career touchdown. This created an insurmountable 35-7 lead for the Hurricanes.

This was Miami's first win at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2016, when the Hurricanes defeated Georgia Tech, 35-21. This victory also gives UM a 14-13 advantage in the series' record history.

Miami will continue its road trip next Saturday as it will travel to Clemson, South Carolina to take on the highly-touted Tigers. The kick-off time for the game has not yet been announced.

Georgia Tech will travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina and play the Tar Heels. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The Yellow Jackets must win their last two regular season games against North Carolina and Georgia to attain bowl-game eligibility.

