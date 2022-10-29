Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia

In what is expected to be redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Garcia's first career start, the Hurricanes' offense will be tested against a solid Virginia defense, led by defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.

The senior defensive end leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) this season with six sacks. He is coming off a seven-tackle, two-sack performance last week against Georgia Tech.

Bennett and the Cavaliers' defense will look to force Garcia into turning the ball over, which is something that the quarterback did five times last week in relief of starter Tyler Van Dyke, who left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

Virginia's offense, unlike its defense, has underwhelmed. The Cavaliers enter this contest ranked 97th nationally in yards per game and 125th in points per game. The offense has failed to score more than 20 points against an FBS team this season.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has failed to replicate the success he had last season in first-year head coach Tony Elliot's offensive system. The senior signal-caller's completion percentage has fallen from 65.2% to 55.3%, and he's only thrown for six touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

Miami's defensive line, which has been the driving force of its pass rush, will look to pressure Armstrong and contain the senior's ability to run. Armstrong enters this game having rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns through Virginia's first seven games. He ran for 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Yellow Jackets.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Virginia

(11:50 a.m.) Per WQAM, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo is in uniform today.

