Hurricanes Continuing to Emphasize Red Zone Execution: 'We Have to Dominate'

While the Miami Hurricanes moved the ball more effectively against North Carolina than in previous weeks, the offense continued to have problems within 20 yards of the goal line.

UM entered the red zone twice, scoring once. The instance in which Miami did not score halted the momentum the team had gained on that drive. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led the Hurricanes' offense on a 12-play, 92-yard drive, only to be stuffed at the goal line four times.

Improving these results has been an emphasis for offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who shouldered responsibility for Miami's goal line struggles.

"I take full credit and responsibility because that's three games in a row we've got stopped at the goal line," Gattis said to reporters. "That's not who we are and that can't be who we are. We've got to develop an identity and a mindset that once we're on the goal line, we can't be denied."

In addition to problems at the goal line, Miami's red zone offense ranks 73rd nationally in both red zone scoring percentage and red zone rushing touchdowns and 98th in red zone passing touchdowns.

Tight end Will Mallory thinks that execution among the players is what's wrong with this aspect of the offense.

"That comes down to execution on the players. That's something that we have to do," Mallory said. "We get in the red zone, we have to dominate. We can't ever get in the red zone and not finish drives, not get points on the board."

"That starts with me. That starts with each individual player on the offense among a whole collective group. It's just we have to improve on that, and we will."

Miami's offense will have an opportunity to rectify this against Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Hokies enter this matchup with the No. 113 red zone defense in the country, allowing opposing offenses to score on 90% of their trips to the red zone.

