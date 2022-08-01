Former Hurricanes DE Greg Rousseau Set for Breakout Season With Bills

NFL training camp is in full swing, and people are finally getting their first peek at what these teams might look like when the regular season kicks off.

For the Buffalo Bills, it’s Super Bowl or bust and they’ve added All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to their roster in hopes of adding to their already potent defense. Miller’s addition is certainly a game changer, but he’s not the only player on this Bills defense receiving praise this preseason.

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive end Greg Rousseau is coming off a very solid rookie showing, where he posted 50 tackles, including eight for a loss and four sacks, as well as an interception and a forced fumble. Now entering his second year, many within the organization believe he’ll be a key to their team’s success in 2022.

“It’s like polishing a diamond,” Miller said of working with Rousseau earlier this offseason, “We can bounce off each other, kind of sharpen the knife, that's what I do with G. He's big, tall, rangy.”

Buffalo defensive tackle Jordan Phillips told reporters, “He’s big, he’s fast, he’s still young. Once he figures out who he is, he’s going to be up there with Von.”

That’s high praise for the former Cane, considering Miller is a seven-time All-Pro (three-time 1st-team, four-time 2nd-team) and Super Bowl MVP.

Rousseau proved his durability, starting all 17 games for the Bills last season. Now that he’s found his sea legs, he’s ready to make an even bigger impact this year. But while Rousseau will surely be trying to improve his totals from 2021, he knows that it's more about the process than the numbers.

"I feel like you when it comes to expectations, you can't look like… 'I've got to get this many sacks,’” Rousseau said earlier this summer. “Just got to come to work every day and know that your best is needed, … just keep on chipping away, keep on working, and you'll be successful.”

That veteran mentality is what has allowed Rousseau to make the immediate impact he has already and it’s something that Miller says he tries to pass on to the younger guys. The Bills are ready to make another playoff run in the loaded AFC and Rousseau will surely be up to the challenge.

