How Can the Hurricanes' Wide Receivers Improve in 2022?

Too many drops over the last two seasons must turn into completions for the Miami Hurricanes in 2022.

One way for the Miami Hurricanes’ offense to be more consistent in 2022 would be to eliminate dropping passes as it did during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. This problem is not exclusive to the wide receiver room; this is a team-wide issue that has swung momentum in games leading to bad Miami losses.

Wide receivers, running backs, and even the defense all dropped catchable balls that could have resulted in points or prevented points on the board for the opposition. The situation was so bad in 2020, former head coach Manny Diaz opened up the competition in the wide receiver room midway through the season.

Between veterans in Clemson transfer Frank Ladson and Key’Shawn Smith, alongside rising stars Romello Brinson, Brashard Smith, Xavier Restrepo, and Jacolby George (all except for Smith are south Florida high school talents), Miami has skill at the position to conquer the matter as each of them were highly touted coming out of the high school ranks.

The bad news for Miami is how the receivers looked during their annual spring game in April – they have a long way to go.

Most concerning, dropped passes continued to be a problem in the spring game. Smith, Restrepo, and Ladson, all of whom are expected to lead that group, had some forgettable moments during the scrimmage. Smith dropped what would have been a 45-yard completion and Ladson dropped a ball in the endzone.

Despite a drop in the end zone during the spring scrimmage, Miami will be counting on Frank Ladson in the fall. Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

According to Pro Football Focus, the Hurricanes dropped a total of 26 passes last season (23 in 2020) with Smith and tight end Will Mallory leading the way having mishandled four. Restrepo was tied for second with three drops, and players returning from last season dropped 16 passes combined.

Aside from the number of dropped passes, they seemed to occur at the most inopportune times for Miami, shifting momentum to the opposing sideline.

In the season opener versus Alabama in a contest where nothing seemed to go right for the Hurricanes, Bubba Bolden dropped an interception in the endzone when Bryce Young scrambled to his right and threw a pass intended for Slade Bolden. With Alabama up 7-0 on Miami, Miami's Bolden let the ball slip through his fingers and the Tide converted on a field goal the next play.

During the opening drive of Miami’s home opener, Mallory fell victim to being left open in the middle of the field versus Appalachian State. On 3rd & 5 from the App. State 43-yard line, D’Eriq King found the senior tight end up the seams, in-stride. But Mallory could not take advantage of a perfectly placed pass that would have put Miami’s offense in the red zone. Miami punted the ball on the next down.

Will Mallory's toughness should not be questioned, but he needs to catch the football better. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

When Michigan State visited Hard Rock Stadium, Mallory dropped a touchdown on 2nd & Goal from the 11 yard-line with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter. The play would have given Miami a 13-3 lead. Instead, Miami ended the drive with a missed field goal, Michigan State scored on the ensuing drive, and took a 10-7 lead into the locker room.

The unit can also make a case for needing a leader to emerge. Early indications this spring had Restrepo as being the leader by example at times, but the Hurricanes need a reliable “go-to guy” that can build a rapport with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke while the other wide receivers follow.

With a program that is used to boasting playmakers such as Santana Moss, Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, Michael Irvin and other household names who torched secondaries during their time in Coral Gables, the wide receiver play in recent years is something nobody expected.

The fix for Miami is simple, catch the ball. However, this was not the only problem Canes receivers faced last season and through parts of spring ball.

Offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, and 2021 Broyles Award winner Josh Gattis must get his group to do a better job separating from defenders. Of Miami’s returning wide receivers, only two are listed at 6-foot-2 or taller, as Ladson is listed at 6-foot-3 with true freshman Isaiah Horton being the same height.

Miami Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis must help the receiving corps be more efficient this next season. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The bulk of the Hurricanes' receivers do not have the height to help them in tight coverage – they rely on speed, quickness, and technique to make plays which means learning to separate will be paramount to the success of the offense.

The talent is present. If all the moving parts come together offensively for Miami, the Canes should find themselves in Charlotte this December for the first time since 2017, representing the Coastal Division in the ACC title game.

Will the playmakers for the Hurricanes be able to ‘drop’ their bad habits? Only time will tell.

