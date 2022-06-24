Can James Williams Become Miami's Next Great Defensive Back?

The natural talent of James Williams gives him a chance to be special in a Miami uniform.

Watching the Miami Hurricanes players as they take the field for spring practice, one could easily mistake sophomore James Williams for a top-tier defensive end. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Williams is one of the biggest safeties in college football and he might just be the best athlete in this young Miami secondary.

Williams was the consensus No. 1-ranked safety in the 2021 class and didn’t disappoint in his first season wearing a Canes jersey. He started seven games at safety before an injury against Florida State that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) native totaled 31 tackles and a team-leading two interceptions from his freshman campaign.

It was a season of extremes for the fiery Williams, who showed flashes of NFL-caliber brilliance as well as moments of predictable immaturity and freshman mistakes. He was just as likely to make a huge defensive stop with a bone-crunching third down hit, as he was to be penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Last year, I was so eager to get out there that I was causing penalties,” Williams said in spring media availability. He says this year his focus will be to “Breathe … understand what I gotta do, my assignments, my keys, slow down on everything.”

Slowing things down will be imperative for Williams in 2022 as he is poised to take on a larger role among Miami’s younger secondary. He will be joined by fellow sophomore Kam Kinchens and the No. 2 safety in the 2020 class, Avantae Williams, who both played significant roles in the Hurricanes' defense last year.

The young core will benefit from the tutelage of their defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, as well as former Hurricanes legend and Hall of Fame NFL safety Ed Reed, who can often be found patrolling Miami's sidelines as the Chief of Staff.

Reed is just one of the numerous NFL defenders that The U has produced, and head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are hopeful that Williams is one of the next Canes in line for that distinction.

It was easy for Williams at times to get lost in the heat of the moment last year and abandon his assignment trying to make a big play, which often resulted in opposing offenses taking advantage.

It’s this motor and instinct as a gambler, though, that also makes Williams such a special defensive talent. The sophomore is a true sideline-to-sideline playmaker and has been a ball magnet since his high school days at powerhouse Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage.

This season, co-defensive coordinators Kevin Steele and Charlie Strong will be shifting Miami’s defense to a more traditional 4-3 with a “star” position, which will be a DB/LB hybrid that often plays over the slot receiver and is responsible for playing in space more than a traditional linebacker.

While Steele and Williams himself are both adamant that the sophomore is a safety, the star position could be a perfect opportunity for Williams to make an even bigger impact for the Hurricanes this season.

With his frame and athleticism, Williams could add a serious boost to this Hurricane linebacking core that struggled at times last season with coverage in the flats and over the middle. His natural nose for the ball could also prove useful as a run stopper as Williams has already proven more than capable at dropping the hammer on ball carriers.

“He’s playing safety. That’s what we know [Williams] as … he’s a bright guy, communicates well on the field quarterbacking it. He has been very good there in that regard,” Steele said in the spring.

The responsibility placed on Williams by this new staff is one reason he seems to be maturing, both on and off the field.

Williams — who calls himself the “top-dog” on defense now, referring to his veteran status going into year number two — says Steele and Addae give him and his teammates feedback "about every little thing … no matter what. They want us to be a better person, they want us to be a better player. They want us to be great and better than great.”

If Williams keeps putting in the work and maintains his focus under the new staff, he has the chance to be better than great.

