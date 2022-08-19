Miami OL Logan Sagapolu Named to Polynesian Football Award Watch List

Miami Hurricanes third-year redshirt freshman offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list on Thursday, the organization announced on Thursday.

The Canes' social media team congratulated Sagapolu, on the honor.

The watch list is composed of 85 college football players from 43 different FBS schools. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity, according to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame's website.

The list of 85 will be trimmed to five finalists on Dec. 1, with the winner of the award to be revealed two weeks later on Dec. 15.

Sagapolu transferred to Miami this offseason after spending the first two years of his college football career under Canes head coach Mario Cristobal in Oregon. Sagapolu played in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl as a high school recruit, where he publicly announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Although he did not take the field for a single snap during his Oregon career, Sagapolu was a notable acquisition for the Canes this offseason and is expected to at least man a depth role in Coral Gables moving forward. He was the first former Duck to transfer to the Hurricanes following Cristobal's move back home to Miami.

You can find the entire Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list here.

