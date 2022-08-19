Skip to main content

Miami OL Logan Sagapolu Named to Polynesian Football Award Watch List

One of the newest members of Miami's offensive line will be up for a postseason award with a strong 2022 campaign.

Miami Hurricanes third-year redshirt freshman offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list on Thursday, the organization announced on Thursday.

The Canes' social media team congratulated Sagapolu, on the honor.

The watch list is composed of 85 college football players from 43 different FBS schools. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity, according to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame's website.

The list of 85 will be trimmed to five finalists on Dec. 1, with the winner of the award to be revealed two weeks later on Dec. 15.

Sagapolu transferred to Miami this offseason after spending the first two years of his college football career under Canes head coach Mario Cristobal in Oregon. Sagapolu played in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl as a high school recruit, where he publicly announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Although he did not take the field for a single snap during his Oregon career, Sagapolu was a notable acquisition for the Canes this offseason and is expected to at least man a depth role in Coral Gables moving forward. He was the first former Duck to transfer to the Hurricanes following Cristobal's move back home to Miami.

You can find the entire Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list here

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Logan Sagapolu
Football

Miami OL Logan Sagapolu Named to Polynesian Football Award Watch List

By Zach Goodall
Robby and Bobby Washington - Aug. 18, 2022 - at Cardinal Gibbons
Recruiting

Washington Twins Say Their Sticking with The U

By All Hurricanes Staff
Nyjalik Kelly Defensive Line - 2022 Miami Recruiting Class - Photo from a Dillard spring practice
Football

Teammates Praise Miami Hurricanes Freshman Kelly

By Luke Chaney
Keon Keeley
Recruiting

Miami Legend Campbell to No. 1 Edge Keeley: 'The U is Finally Getting Back'

By All Hurricanes Staff
Jaylan Knighton
Football

Takeaways From Day 12 of Miami Hurricanes Fall Practice

By Luke Chaney
Robby Washington
Recruiting

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Updates on Locked On Canes

By Collier Logan
Mario Cristobal ACC Media Days - 2022
Football

2022 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule

By All Hurricanes Staff
Cormani McClain
Recruiting

Miami Still Chasing Top CB Cormani McClain, With Recruitment Update Coming

By All Hurricanes Staff